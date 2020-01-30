Meghan Markle's half-sister criticizes her for feud with estranged father, 'Megxit' plans: 'She's an adult'

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, is ramping up her negative comments about the Duchess of Sussex in the wake of her “Megxit” plans and the tumultuous relationship she has with their father, Thomas.

Samantha spoke on Newstalk ZB in New Zealand in a recent interview where she let loose on the British royal, who announced earlier this month that she and Prince Harry plan to step back from their senior royal duties and become financially independent of the crown as they split their time between North America and the U.K.

Samantha specifically jabbed Meghan over her estrangement from their father, telling the outlet that she should apologize because he’s given her “an amazing life.”

"When people ask us questions we answer honestly ... we're not going to candy-coat the truth, she has treated people horribly," she said. “He shouldn’t have to go through this and grovel.”

Samantha continued: “Screw her reputation, she needs to be an adult and do the right thing.”

“Parents don’t expect to be paid back but they expect a little bit of gratitude… without him she would be a waitress at best. She’s an absolute sociopath if she doesn’t humble herself to do the right thing.”

Samantha also commented on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “Megxit” plans, noting that she was shocked they didn’t uphold their duties.

“I was a little bit surprised that they would step down. I was hoping they would have the tenacity to stick it out or change what they were doing wrong that created so much public controversy," she said. "I thought they would own up to the package that they signed up for."

“In all fairness and honesty, I think she has demonstrated no concern for our family and the royals. I'm not going to be the first one sitting in the back of the classroom saying, 'Oh, pick me. I'm going to defend her' ... she's an adult,” Samantha continued. “She made choices. Harry made choices and those choices had deleterious consequences for our family, for the royals and for so many charities."

When asked if she’s at all worried about her half-sister’s well-being amid the constant public scrutiny, Samantha didn’t pull any punches.

“It's not all about her," she said. "How about whether or not it's easier for everybody else? For the royals and for our family and for other people in the world who relied on her and who relied on them?”

She went on to slam Meghan’s comments that she made in an ITV documentary titled “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” in which the Duchess opened up about the perils of public life.

"It is not about her feelings. Just like when she took the opportunity at the end of that documentary about starvation in Africa to say, 'Oh, I'm glad somebody's worried about me. My life as a royal is not easy,’” Samantha jabbed. “You don't do that when you're talking about starvation. You don't do that on the world stage. Really? It's kind of like poor pitiful her.

"No, I'm not too worried about her. I think she's done a lot of damage to a lot of people and I think she needs to own up to it and be accountable. Be gracious, be a lady and be a humanitarian. And make things better and apologize."