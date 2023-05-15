Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle fans accuse Kate Middleton of copying Duchess of Sussex’s style

The Princess of Wales played the piano in a blue gown during the finals of Eurovision

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The court of public opinion is seething with contempt for Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who they believe copied Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

It's a story that we've heard several times before, but fans on social media criticized the princess for wearing an eerily similar one-shoulder gown that Markle wore last year.

"It is quite creepy the way Kate Middleton copies everything that Meghan wears and does. She never ever has an original idea of her own Meghan lives on in Kate's head rent free," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted, "Copy Kate has once again 'borrowed' Meghan's style with a replica of the dress Meghan wore to the NAACP Image Awards."

The Duchess of Sussex in an off-the-shoulder blue gown with a turquoise strip at the top split Princess of Wales, Catherine playing piano in a royal blue off the shoulder dress with a long sleeve

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between the one-shoulder dresses worn by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. (Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock/Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

Making a surprise cameo in a pre-recorded video for the Eurovision Song Contest final, Kate Middleton wore a beautiful cascading Jenny Packham dress with a ruffled shoulder.

The color of her dress was symbolic, representing the Ukranian flag, as she dazzled while playing an instrumental version of "Stefania," by the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra. They group reigned victorious in the singing competition last year. 

Kate Middleton plays the piano in a long Jenny Packham gown for Eurovision, filmed in the Crimson Drawing Room

Kate Middleton's cascading Jenny Packham dress, worn while playing the piano for Eurovision, was reminiscent of the gown Meghan Markle wore to the NAACP awards last year. (Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

At her first public event of 2022, Markle appeared at the NAACP awards in a Christopher John Rogers gown. Rogers, a Black designer, had reached out to Markle to collaborate on the look.

Markle's ombre gown had a similar chiffon detailing as Middleton's blue dress.

Often pitted against one another, their attire is frequently compared to one another. There have been several instances where Middleton and Markle have been spotted wearing nearly identical outfits. One example involves the infamous plaid jacket, which both women rocked on separate occasions.

Meghan Markle walks in Liverpool wearing a black shirt and green and blue plaid jacket split Meghan Markle in Edinburgh wears a green and blue plaid jacket

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore similar plaid jackets, but several years apart. (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Earlier this year, shortly after the release of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," Middleton stepped out in Liverpool wearing her own version of the blue and green blazer. Markle had worn a similar look in 2018 while in Edinburgh.

The two were also spotted wearing another similar coat. In 2020, Markle wore a tan coat in London during a trip to Canada House and Middleton wore a similar long coat last November when she visited the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading.

Kate Middleton in tan coat split with Meghan Markle in tan coat

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have both worn similar tan coats on occasion. (Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images | Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

During a pre-coronation luncheon at Buckingham Palace on May 5, Middleton wore a black-and-white long-sleeve dress with Aquazzura bow tie pumps. The shoes appeared to be the same heels Meghan Markle has worn during previous royal occasions.

Kate Middleton photo split with Meghan Markle photo split with Kate Middleton photo same shoes

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore Aquazzura bow tie pumps at a pre-coronation event that appeared similar to shoes Meghan Markle had previously worn. (Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images | Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While plenty believe their similar style is not a coincidence, one person on Twitter offered a simpler observation.

"Meghan Markle stans and Kate Middleton stans fighting over who copies who when in reality both of them just simply have very basic middle aged rich women styles."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

