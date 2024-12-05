Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle attends event without Prince Harry after he addresses divorce rumors

Prince Harry spoke in New York City about rumors he and Markle had divorced

Meghan Markle hit Hollywood without her Prince Charming on the same day her royal husband addressed lingering divorce rumors plaguing the couple.

Markle stepped out for the Paley Center Honors in support of Tyler Perry, who was being recognized for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Perry famously provided his Los Angeles home to Markle and Prince Harry after they stepped down from their role as senior royals in 2020. Perry is their daughter Lilibet's godfather.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously announced in July as tribute chairs of the event, along with a litany of celebrities. Markle looked glamorous in a black strapless gown, accentuated by a diamond necklace, as she posed for pictures independently and with Perry.

Meghan Markle looks over her shoulder on the carpet wearing a black gown at the Paley Center Gala

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walked the Paley Center Honors Carpet solo, although her and husband Prince Harry were both involved with the celebration of their friend, Tyler Perry. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle in a black strapless gown smiles next to Tyler Perry in an all black suit at the Paley Honors carpet

Meghan Markle poses beside honoree Tyler Perry at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The event, held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, was nearly 3,000 miles away from where Prince Harry spent his day, at The New York Times DealBook Summit held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. 

The prince spoke candidly about him and Markle, who married in 2018, doing separate events, even referencing rumors he has seen about the couple divorcing.

Prince Harry in a navy blazer speaks on stage at The New York Times DealBook Summit

Prince Harry, right, debunked rumors that he and Meghan Markle had moved homes or divorced up to a dozen times at The New York Times DealBook Summit. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times)

"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he joked. "We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well… So it’s just like, what?"

"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it," he admitted. "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls who their hopes are just built and built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, genuinely I do."

Meghan Markle crosses her arms and leans into Prince Harry who kisses her on top of her head

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, photographed together in Colombia this summer, were married in 2018. They currently reside in the United States with their two children: Archie and Lilibet. (Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

Prince Harry did note that he intends to stay in the United States with his family, as he is able to raise his children, Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3, in a way he likely would not be able to in the United Kingdom.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

