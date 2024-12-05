Meghan Markle attends event without Prince Harry after he addresses divorce rumors

Meghan Markle hit Hollywood without her Prince Charming on the same day her royal husband addressed lingering divorce rumors plaguing the couple.

Markle stepped out for the Paley Center Honors in support of Tyler Perry, who was being recognized for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Perry famously provided his Los Angeles home to Markle and Prince Harry after they stepped down from their role as senior royals in 2020. Perry is their daughter Lilibet's godfather.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were previously announced in July as tribute chairs of the event, along with a litany of celebrities. Markle looked glamorous in a black strapless gown, accentuated by a diamond necklace, as she posed for pictures independently and with Perry.

The event, held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, was nearly 3,000 miles away from where Prince Harry spent his day, at The New York Times DealBook Summit held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The prince spoke candidly about him and Markle, who married in 2018, doing separate events, even referencing rumors he has seen about the couple divorcing.

"Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times," he joked. "We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well… So it’s just like, what?"

"It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it," he admitted. "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls who their hopes are just built and built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, genuinely I do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Harry did note that he intends to stay in the United States with his family, as he is able to raise his children, Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3, in a way he likely would not be able to in the United Kingdom.