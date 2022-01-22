Meat Loaf's daughter pays tribute to late rocker: 'I love you always'

Meat Loaf's daughter says she will love and cherish him "forever" two days following his death.

Pearl Aday took to Instagram early Saturday, sharing a photo of the father-daughter duo on stage embracing.

"I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart," Pearl wrote.

"We got you. Forever," she added.

Peal is one of two daughters Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, leaves behind. He reportedly adopted Pearl when she was a child during his marriage to her mother, Leslie Edmonds. Pearl's younger sister is named Amanda.

The rocker married Edmonds in 1979 but they divorced in 2001. He married Deborah Gillespie in 2007.

The heavyweight rock superstar, known for his "Bat Out of Hell" album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),"died on Thursday at the age of 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight," the statement said. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!"

No cause or other details were given, but Aday had numerous health scares over the years.

After a slow start and mixed reviews, "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the top-selling albums in history, with worldwide sales of more than 40 million copies. Meat Loaf wasn’t a consistent hit maker, especially after falling out for years with Steinman. But he maintained close ties with his fans through his manic live shows, social media and his many television, radio and film appearances, including "Fight Club" and cameos on "Glee" and "South Park."

Aday's other albums included "Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose," "Hell in a Handbasket" and "Braver Than We Are." His more recent songs included "Dead Ringer for Love" with Cher, who tweeted that she "had so much fun" on the duet.