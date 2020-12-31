Phyllis McGuire, last of McGuire Sisters singing group, dead at 89

Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the 1950s singing group The McGuire Sisters, has died at age 89.

The singer, who led the trio, died in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery confirmed. A cause of death was not provided.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Phyllis died at her home, which she called "the Beverly Hills of Las Vegas," in the Rancho Circle estates near downtown Las Vegas.

The 26,000-square-foot mansion includes a 45-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower.

DOROTHY MCGUIRE OF MCGUIRE SISTERS DIES AT 84

Phyllis and her sisters -- Dorothy and Christine -- were best known for their pop hits "Sincerely," "Sugartime" and "Goodnight, Sweetheart, Goodnight." They earned multiple gold records throughout their career.

They were also known for their tight harmonies and matching outfits.

Well revered, the trio performed for a number of high-profile politicians including five United States presidents and even Queen Elizabeth II.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2020

They were inducted into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001.

The McGuire Sisters began their musical journey by singing at their mother’s Ohio church before transitioning to performing at weddings.

In 1952, the trio appeared on "The Kate Smith Show," launching them to stardom.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Phyllis was portrayed by Mary-Louise Parker in HBO's "Sugartime," which chronicled the singer's romance with mob boss Sam Giancana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The musician was married to Neal Van Ells from 1952-1956.

Phyllis was born in Middletown, Ohio, in 1931. Dorothy and Christine died in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.