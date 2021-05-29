Matthew McConaughey talks opposition to 'Band-Aid' solutions amid potential run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey is continuing to tease his potential run in office.

The Oscar winner has been questioned for months about the possibility he'd run for governor in his home state of Texas as Governor. McConaughey has yet to guarantee his position, but recently discussed his approach to politics if he does one day find himself in a leadership position.

For starters, he says he's opposed to temporary solutions.

"I’m not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off as soon as I’m out," the 51-year-old said during an appearance on "The Carlos Watson Show" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

He continued: "I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics. That whole embassy of politics has some redefining of its purpose."

The father of three also shared his confidence in staying true to himself despite what his opponents might believe or say.

"I trust my core beliefs enough and my values enough to feel comfortable listening to and opposing someone," McConaughey said, adding, "We try to teach our kids delayed gratification, but we don’t like to think about further than tomorrow — we need immediate results. How many things do actual leaders and politicians get done in their four [years] that now become realized later on after they’re in office? They never get the credit for those. You only get credit for wins, W’s and L’s, what you did in the bank of those years."

The Texas native has been teasing a potential run against incumbent candidate, Gov. Greg Abbott . for weeks. He recently told the host of " The Hugh Hewitt Show " that "it would be up to the people more than it would me" whether or not he pivots his career into politics.

McConaughey has previously criticized both parties and has come across as more of a moderate who condemns the entire political system as the problem rather than any one party. For example, in December he criticized what he called "illiberals" and the "extreme" right during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain."

The star has also previously spoken out in favor of gun control, calling gun violence an "epidemic" in 2018 in a call for both sides of the issue to unite and talk out a solution.

Speaking on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" in March, the actor noted that both sides of the aisle have lost "trust" in one another, which leads "to us not [having] trust in ourselves," which, he said, could eventually lead to "anarchy."