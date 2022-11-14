Matthew McConaughey celebrates National Pickle Day with a nude throwback photo: ‘Pickled’

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating National Pickle Day by sharing a throwback snap of himself in the buff.

On Monday, the Oscar winner took to Instagram and unveiled a photo of himself sans pants while grinning as he holds a jar of pickles next to an open refrigerator.

"Pickled," the 53-year-old captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #nationalpickleday.

It didn’t take long for many of his 6.8 million followers to relish the shot.

"It’s really nice seeking that a famous dude uses the same mustard and steak sauce that I do," one user wrote.

"Alright alright alright," added another.

"Excuse me while I go for the soy sauce," one follower wrote.

"Yeah. This is how my husband gets the pickles out of the fridge," added one follower. "It’s really the only way. I ain’t complaining."

Others felt that he too looked like a snack.

"Who cropped this photo?" one person wrote. "I'm upset."

"Please post more like this?" another user added.

"How is this so attractive," one follower chimed.

This isn’t the first time that the father of three, a self-proclaimed "pickle expert," has shared his love for juicy, brined cucumbers.

Last year, McConaughey took to social media on National Pickle Day and detailed the "origin story" of the beloved snack.

"Howdy howdy, McConaughey here, coming at you this time as a pickle expert to talk about pickles, which I love so dearly," he started the video.

"We have to go back to their origin story, a cucumber," McConaughey shared. "Now, look at this cucumber — big, plump, firm, bold, lots of promise. Oh, this is gonna be good. And then... you take a bite. It's all hat no cattle; it's all packaging no product; it has no identity; it is tasteless. All it does is take up room in our proverbial salads."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY OPENS UP ABOUT SHOCKING STORY BEHIND FATHER'S DEATH

"But what happens when it gets older, does it mature with age like a fine wine, does it get better and become a pickle?" he continued. "Not as firm as it once was, a few more bumps on it, it even shrunk. Let's see what it tastes like... now we got the product, mind the packaging. Now we've got identity, now we've got purpose because we're a pickle — sour, sweet, dill."

"It commits. It's the pickle, and you do tickle my fancy," he added.

The video was hailed as a "cinematic masterpiece" by dill-lighted fans.

It’s noted that on his Instagram bio, "Dazed and Confused" and "Dallas Buyers Club" actor describes himself as a "pickle expert."