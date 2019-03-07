'Masked Singer' winner T-Pain set to host 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

T-Pain has been tapped to host the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

The news comes just a week after the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer shocked the world last month by taking home the “Masked Singer” trophy after he displayed his vocal chops by performing as the Monster in the celebrity singing competition.

During his improbable run on the hit FOX show, T-Pain wowed judges while belting his renditions of Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be,” Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me.”

JUDGE JENNY MCCARTHY REVEALS WHEN SHE KNEW 'THE MASKED SINGER' WOULD BE A HIT

GLADYS KNIGHT, CHLOE x HALLE DAZZLE WITH SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCES

The rapper beat out the likes of seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Joey Fatone and La Toya Jackson on his way to victory – and told Ellen DeGeneres he didn’t think he would last very long on the show “because I have a real distinct voice. So I feel like if I’m going to embarrass myself, I might take it to the highest level.”

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air Thursday, March 14 on FOX.