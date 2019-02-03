Gladys Knight, Chloe x Halle dazzle with Super Bowl performances

With all the controversy surrounding the Super Bowl and its performers, one thing audiences agreed on was Gladys Knight's stellar rendition of the national anthem and Chloe x Halle's "America the Beautiful."

Chloe, 19, and sister Halle, 18, and Knight, 74, are all Atlanta natives.

The Grammy-nominated siblings' duet was a hit on Twitter:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chloe x Halle were so impressive that Twitter users speculated that Beyonce — who discovered them after they covered her songs "Pretty Hurts" and "Best Thing I Never Had" on YouTube — may be shaking in her stilettos at their talent and exposure.

The sisters, who play twin track stars on "Grown-ish," previously sang the national anthem at the NFL draft.

COLIN KAEPERNICK'S ATTORNEY SLAMS MAROON 5 OVER SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE

Knight, meanwhile, was one of the only performers to accept the NFL's invitation to perform in light of the league's controversy over the Black Lives Matter movement and Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protests against police brutality.

Knight may have successfully unified the country for her 2:01 on the field, because the world unanimously loved her performance:

GLADYS KNIGHT SAYS SHE'S HERE TO GIVE THE NATIONAL ANTHEM BACK ITS VOICE

When her performance was first announced, Knight said in a statement, "I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice. I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII."