Dave Chappelle to endorse, perform shows to support Andrew Yang's 2020 presidential campaign

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to endorse and campaign for 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang.

Yang spoke Tuesday at an event in Ames, Iowa, where he revealed that the 46-year-old comedian, best known for his Comedy Central sketch show that ran for three seasons in 2003, will endorse him for president.

He said Chappelle would make the announcement later in the day and will even headline events for his campaign in South Carolina on Jan. 29 and jan. 30 ahead of the states Democratic primary vote on Feb. 29.

Representatives for Chappelle did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“So I got to say, as a huge fan of Dave Chappelle on so many levels, it was a thrill to hear that he gave me a shout out at his show,” Yang said Tuesday.

Yang posted a photo of himself with Chappelle soon afterward.

"Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids," he tweeted.

Yang previously discussed his love for Chappelle. In addition to singing his praises during his bus tour in December, Yang tweeted in August that he saw Chappelle at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on his last tour.

“I think he’s my favorite comedian," he wrote at the time.

According to People, Chappelle joins other celebrities who support Yang, including Donald Glover, Nicolas Cage, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Noah Centineo, as well as the tech world’s Elon Musk and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.

Yang remains competitive in the 2020 race as fellow candidates like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg rise in the polls. With celebrity endorsements and an impressive fundraising campaign, he looks to be a competitive force in the early primaries.