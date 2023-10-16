Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Goddard, 'Lost in Space' and ‘General Hospital’ star, dead at 87

Goddard died last Tuesday from pulmonary fibrosis.

By Emily Trainham , Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of October 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Mark Goddard, best known for his role on "Lost in Space" has died at age 87.

Goddard passed away in Hingham, Massachusetts, of pulmonary fibrosis, his son John told The New York Times.

The actor played Major Don West, the pilot of the spaceship carrying the Robinson family on a mission to colonize space, on "Lost in Space," from 1965 to 1968.

His "Lost in Space" co-star Bill Mumy, who played Will Robinson on the series, wrote a tribute to the actor on Facebook, calling him a "beloved friend and brother" for 59 years.

A photo of Mark Goddard

Mark Goddard, right, who played Maj. Don West and Billy Mumy, left, who played Will Robinson on "Lost in Space" in 1965. Goddard passed away last week at age 87. (CBS)

‘LOST IN SPACE’ STAR BILL MUMY EXPLAINS WHY HE CRIED AFTER HIT ‘60S SERIES WAS CANCELED: 'IT WAS AWFUL'

Mumy wrote that he knew "this was coming for the past few months. Shortly after a great phone chat he and I had on his 87th birthday in late July, I became aware that I would most likely never see or speak with him again," adding, "The last words we exchanged were ‘I love you.’"

"Mark was a truly fine actor. Naturally gifted as well as trained. I know he sometimes felt constricted by the campy frame that LIS constrained him within, but he also embraced and loved it," Mumy continued. "There’s a part of me that envisions him having a martini in Heaven right now with Jonathan Harris, Kevin Burns, Guy Williams and other comrades [from the show] who left this world of woe before him."

Bill Mumy, left, and Mark Goddard, right, pose with Burk Sharpless, creator of the Netflix "Lost in Space" reboot, in 2018. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Goddard was born on July 24, 1936 in Lowell, Massachusetts. He left college in his junior year, in 1958, to pursue acting, putting himself through the American Academy of Dramatic Arts by working evenings at Woolworths.

In his early career, he appeared on an episode of "The Rifleman," and a television movie, "Woman on the Run," starring Joan Crawford.

After starring in "Lost in Space," he appeared in episodes of "The Fugitive," "The Mod Squad" and "The Fall Guy," as well as other TV appearances.

Mark Goddard smiling at his comic con booth

Mark Goddard is best known to audiences for his role in "Lost In Space," but he also appeared in series like "The Fugitive," "The Mod Squad" and "The Fall Guy," as well as a stint on "General Hospital." (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 1985, he played Dr. Derek Barrington on "General Hospital," and was with the series until 1986.

Goddard made a cameo in the 1998 film reboot of "Lost In Space," in which Matt LeBlanc played the role he originated, and he later released a memoir in 2008 titled "To Space and Back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goddard is survived by his wife Evelyn Pezzulich and children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

Trending