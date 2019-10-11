Mandy Moore to produce pop star drama: report

ABC has given a put pilot order to a drama series inspired by Mandy Moore’s early music career, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “90’s Popstar,” the project hails from writer and executive producer Amanda Lasher, with Moore set to executive produce alongside “This Is Us” showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Adam Londy of Aptaker and Berger’s The Walk-Up Company will also executive produce along with Regina Lee of Moore’s Roll With The Punches Productions. Marc Webb is also attached to executive produce and direct. 20th Century Fox Television, where both The Walk-Up Company and Roll With the Punches are currently under overall deals, will produce.

In the series, a family from small-town Florida must adapt to their extraordinary new reality when their teenage daughter goes from aspiring singer to pop superstar practically overnight.

Moore’s music career took off in the late 1990s with the release of her debut single “Candy” followed by her debut album “So Real.” She followed that up with albums like “I Wanna Be with You,” “Mandy Moore,” and “Coverage.” Her last album was “Amanda Leigh” in 2009, while she released the single “When I Wasn’t Watching” back in September. She currently stars in the hit NBC drama “This Is Us,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination for best actress in a drama earlier this year.

She is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Lasher has served as showrunner on shows like “The Bold Type” and “Sweet/Vicious.” Her other credits include “Riverdale,” “Gossip Girl,” “Togetherness,” and “Lipstick Jungle.” She is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Aptaker and Berger are also executive producing a multi-cam comedy starring Sarah Hyland that has also received a put pilot commitment at ABC. The duo also has the “Love, Simon” series coming at Disney Plus, which is based on the film of the same name that they wrote. They were promoted to co-showrunners on “This Is Us” opposite series creator Dan Fogelman going into the show’s second season. Currently in its third, “This Is Us” has already been renewed through Season 6.

They are repped by Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.