Maher rips Fauci on inconsistencies, warns liberals against 'lionizing' him

"Real Time" host Bill Maher called our Dr. Anthony Fauci for his various flip-flops during the coronavirus outbreak and warned other liberals that they shouldn't "lionize" him because they believe he's "anti-Trump."

In his closing remarks Friday night, Maher slammed the inconsistencies in health officials' guidance -- such as allowing people to fly on crowded airplanes but not allowing them to gather in open-air sports stadiums.

However, he noted that the "vacuum in leadership" doesn't solely belong to President Trump, taking aim at Fauci, the prominent medical expert on the coronavirus task force.

"In late January, Dr. Fauci said that the coronavirus was 'a very, very low risk to the United States. ... It isn't something the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about,'" Maher said, quoting Fauci.

He then pointed to a New York Times report claiming that in January, Trump "ignored" the warnings about the coronavirus from his administration and medical experts, stressing "all those people knew it was a threat by then, but Dr. Fauci was saying 'very, very low risk?'"

Maher then knocked Fauci for dismissing the urgency of wearing masks during a "60 Minutes" interview in March, noting that he also said, 'If you want to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship."

"Look, I think Dr. Fauci is honorable, smart, and sincere but I also thought that about Robert Mueller," Maher continued. "And I worry that liberals are once again falling into the same trap of lionizing someone just because they're the anti-Trump."

He concluded, "Even before the virus, America had a far too chronically sick population, which is one reason why we've lost so many now. We need to demand something better than how the entrenched medical establishment manages symptoms but cures and heals far too little."