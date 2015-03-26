Madonna to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show, Report Says

Madonna will perform during the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show, fansite SB Nation reported Monday.

The site said unnamed NFL sources had confirmed the "Material Girl" singer will entertain football fans at the NFL championship game, to be held Feb. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Black Eyed Peas played the halftime show at last year's title game, watched by over 111 million viewers.

The high-profile gig has gained notoriety after the infamous 2004 "wardrobe malfunction" that resulted in Justin Timberlake exposing Janet Jackson's breast to a live worldwide television audience.

As a result, the NFL has tried to steer clear from notably risque performers, inviting tamer acts such as Tom Petty, Paul McCartney and The Who.