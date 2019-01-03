Madonna seemingly responds to butt implants speculation: I'm 'entitled to free agency over my body'

Madonna is speaking out following recent speculation from fans that she enhanced her backside.

On Thursday, the 60-year-old singer went on Instagram where she shared a close-up photo of herself and appeared to address the Internet's claims in the caption, writing: "Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................😂. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!"

She continued: "Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019 #freedom#respect #nofear #nodiscrimination."

On New Year's Eve, Madonna surprised partygoers when she popped up at the Stonewall Inn, an iconic gay club in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. There, she performed “Like a Prayer” and the classic Elvis Presley hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” with her 13-year-old son strumming the guitar.

However, it wasn't just her surprise show that fans were buzzing about. The "Material Girl” vocalist’s debuted what fans claimed to be a curvier backside, prompting social media users to wonder if the pop queen had gotten implants, and ultimately sending the Internet into a frenzy.

"I think the saddest ending to 2018 is finding out that Madonna got butt implants," tweeted one social media user.

“Whoever did that fake booty on Madonna was dead a-- wrong for that,” wrote comedian Karlous Miller on Twitter.

Another person tweeted: “Lord, what in the world did Madonna do to her behind?????????????"

According to Variety, Madonna — who was named the “Stonewall Ambassador” for a memorial tribute slated to take place during NYC Pride in June — gave a speech before her performance at the Stonewall Inn. The bar is revered as the epicenter for the 1969 Stonewall riots — a series of protests by members of the LGBTQ community in response to an NYPD raid on the establishment.

