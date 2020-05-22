Lori Loughlin's daughters 'devastated' by parents pleading guilty, agreeing to prison time: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters are reportedly worried about their parents serving time in prison following the news they'll plead guilty in the college admissions scandal case.

After more than a year of maintaining their innocence in the high profile case, Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to a plea that, if accepted by the judge, would see them both serve prison time.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to the family says that the couple’s daughters, influencer Olivia Jade, 20, and her sister Isabella, 21, are “devastated” by the idea of either of their parents being behind bars for any length of time.

ARE PACKAGES FROM CORONAVIRUS-HIT CHINA SAFE TO HANDLE?

“Olivia and Bella were devastated when Lori and Mossimo told them they were pleading guilty,” the source told the outlet. “The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family.”

The source noted that, although they have their concerns about how their mom and dad will fare in a prison setting, they’re excited to see the long saga that saw their family’s name dragged through the mud come to a close.

“The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jail,” the insider concluded.

CORONAVIRUS: HOW ARE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES RESPONDING TO THE OUTBREAK?

The Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the couple will plead guilty to their part in the scheme to allegedly get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as athletes on the school’s crew team, despite them never actually rowing in the sport. Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

If the judge accepts the terms of their plea agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.