'RHOBH' star Lisa Rinna honors her mother Lois during first Thanksgiving without her: 'We all cried'

Lisa Rinna honored her late mother Lois during the reality TV star's first Thanksgiving holiday without her.

Rinna recently announced to fans that Lois had passed away after suffering a stroke. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a photo of the table at her Thanksgiving celebration, which featured a name card for herself and her mother.

"This was the sweetest most unexpected moment tonight," Rinna captioned the post. "Behind my place card was a card for Lois. We all cried. Thank you @stephanie_asher for a beautiful Thanksgiving."

Rinna later shared a post referencing the loss of her mother that read, "Let's keep this candle burning for all of our loved ones who can't be with us on this Thanksgiving."

LISA RINNA, ‘REAL HOUSWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ STAR, MOTHER DEAD AT 93

The reality TV star announced the death of her mother on Nov. 15 after keeping fans updated on Lois' condition.

"I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Rinna first revealed on Instagram . "So lets [sic] celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

"I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know," she added.

After the stroke, Rinna revealed how hard it had been for her.

"Nobody tells you how to do this," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "You know, there’s not a handbook. There’s never a way to be ready to let go."

"We’re just not taught that death is OK," she added. "It’s never talked about, and we’re never told that it’s OK to let go."

Lois suffered a previous stroke in 2013. In May 2019, Rinna wrote on Twitter, "My Mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation she is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.