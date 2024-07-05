Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Lily Allen's OnlyFans account is dedicated to photos of her feet, but follows 'very strict guidelines'

The singer and actress announced her plans to join the site earlier this week

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
Lily Allen is starting a new business venture.

Allen, 39, is primarily known for making music and acting, but this week, she joined OnlyFans with the specific intention of sharing photos of her feet.

On Tuesday, she shared a video on her Instagram Story of her legs, with her feet covered with a heart emoji in the pattern of the Italian flag. She added text that read "La dolce feeta" — a link that led to her OnlyFans profile.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen joined OnlyFans recently to share feet photos. (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

As of now, she has eight posts, all available only for subscribers. It costs $10 per month to see her photos, and in her bio for the site, she wrote, "Just dipping my toes in."

Allen addressed the topic on Thursday's episode of her "Miss Me?" podcast. Her co-host, Miquita Oliver, asked her what her husband, actor David Harbour, thought of her account, to which she said, "He thinks it's great."

Allen continued, "At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, 'Is this a kink for you?' And I was like, 'No, it's totally not a kink,' but maybe there's something in the power element of it that's slightly kinky for me."

Singer Lily Allen wears all-black outfit with David Harbour.

Lily Allen says husband David Harbour is fine with her new venture. (Getty Images)

Allen also said that she has "very strict guidelines" for posting photos. She won't be posting any other types of content, despite many requests to do so, but she said she is open to exploring everything that she can do with only her feet.

"I don't care," she said. "I don't feel like it is sexual, but how it is perceived is another thing altogether."

Allen explained that after being sexualized when she was younger and having other people profit off of her image, she found something "empowering" in taking control of it with something she finds "silly."

Allen first brought up the topic of OnlyFans in an earlier episode of the podcast.

Lily Allen in a pink headband holding a cigarette while performing on stage

Lily Allen broke into the music scene in 2006. (C. Uncle/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

In June, she told Oliver, "I have a lady that comes and does my nails. They informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet."

Allen further shared, "She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans. And I’m like, ‘No, no.'"

Her journey to joining OnlyFans isn't the first time the star has been open about taboo topics.

A photo of David Harbour and Lily Allen

Lily Allen has discussed her sex life with David Harbour on her podcast. (Gotham/Getty Images)

In another podcast episode, she shared some intimate details of her sex life with Harbour, saying, "I wonder if I kink shame my husband. He often asks for things, and I'm like, 'No, babe. It's not happening."

Allen clarified, "Not like, ‘You piece of s---! How dare you ask me to do that!' I'm just like, ‘Headache, little headache. I have a bit of a headache, maybe not tonight.’"

"I'm quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves," she added.

