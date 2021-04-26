LeVar Burton wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ permanently

Actor LeVar Burton is interested in being the next "Jeopardy!" host following Alex Trebek's death.

Burton appeared virtually on "The View" on Monday where he addressed a recent fan petition, which aimed to get Burton on the show as a guest host -- a gig he has since secured. "It’s such a wonderful feeling to be at the center of that much grace," Burton said.

And when asked by co-host Joy Behar if he was tossing his hat into the ring for a more permanent spot, Burton said: "Absolutely!"

In addition, Burton also addressed cancel culture and proposed a reworking of the controversial trend.

'JEOPARDY!': LEVAR BURTON SHARES PETITION TO SECURE GUEST-HOSTING SPOT

The esteemed performer called the term a "misnomer," adding that in his observation, the world is seeing more of a "consequence culture and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody."

Show co-host Meghan McCain asked Burton his opinion on the recent decision from the Dr. Seuss estate to pull six of the author’s books "that feature racist imagery" and how he feels the judgment lands when it comes to "works of art or artists that are controversial."

"You know what, it’s interesting because I just, for the Suess foundation did a voiceover for a video they have put together to remind us that Dr. Suess is more than simply a company that decided to put a couple of books on the shelf, to take them out of that rotation," Burton, 64, told the program.

"That man, Theodor Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, creative content for children of all ages. So, I think we need to put things in perspective," Burton added.

'JEOPARDY!' FANS PETITION FOR 'READING RAINBOW' HOST LEVAR BURTON TO REPLACE ALEX TREBEK AFTER HIS DEATH

The "Reading Rainbow" alum went on to say that he believes the idea of cancel culture is "misnamed" and thus, should be categorized in society as a consequence for another person’s potential wrongdoing.

"That’s a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country," Burton explained. "I think there are good signs that are happening in the culture right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Added the "Jeopardy!" guest host: "I think it has everything to do with a new awareness on people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began."