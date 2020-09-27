Leighton Meester sings 'Sound of Music,’ asks followers to vote 'hateful, would-be dictator' out of office

Leighton Meester shared a video of herself singing a song from “The Sound of Music” about the rise of fascism to encourage her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The “Gossip Girl” actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself strumming on an acoustic guitar while showing off her talented voice by singing into a makeshift microphone setup.

She sings a few verses of the song “Edelweiss” from the popular 1959 musical and subsequent movie, which she believes speaks to the current political climate. Although she didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, the actress, 34, said she wants her followers to vote the “hateful, would-be dictator” out of office.

“In The Sound of Music, Captain von Trapp sings ‘Edelweiss’ to his beloved country as it’s being taken over by fascism,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video. “It’s my solemn duty and honor to join you all in voting this hateful, would-be dictator and all his enablers out of office on November 3rd.”

It didn’t take long before some of her famous followers gave their two cents in the comments section to share their approval both of her message as well as her voice.

“Beautiful, vote. Him. Out,” her “Gossip Girl” co-star Michelle Trachtenberg wrote.

“I wish this had 20 more verses,” Justin Long added.

“Thank you Leighton!!!!” Brad Garrett shared.

Political activism aside, this has been a big month for Meester and her husband, fellow actor Adam Brody, welcomed their second child into the world earlier in September.

"I have a new kid. Since last I played, I have a new kid," the former “The O.C.” star said during a Twitch stream for “The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular” (via People).

The couple tied the knot in 2014 before welcoming their daughter, Arlo Day, 5, just one year later.

The low-key announcement is in keeping with how the duo tends to keep their children out of the public eye.

"I don't talk about Arlo very much. I am very proud of that area of my life. But I'm also really proud of the show, and of the work I do," Meester told Refinery 29 in 2017. "I think the perception is: You're an ingenue, or you're an icon, or you're a mom. There's no in-between."