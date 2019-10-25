Lea Michele says her old New York City apartment was haunted

Just in time for Halloween, "Glee" alum Lea Michele shared her musical supernatural experience during an appearance on "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" on Wednesday.

Michele revealed that she was once haunted by a ghost.

"I feel like a lot of people say, ‘Yes, I saw a ghost,'" the actress-singer told host Lilly Singh. "But I really, truly had a ghost in an old apartment that I lived in New York."

Beginning her story, Michele said she heard a loud, mysterious noise coming from upstairs in her home.

"I'm like, ‘OK, that was really spooky,'' she recalled. "It was, like, a windstorm, so I'm like, ‘The window must have just blow open.' I go upstairs, nothing. It's silent. Nothing is out of place."

"I'm alone and I'm looking at this window and I'm like, ‘It's all in my head,'" she continued. "And just as I say that, the window goes, ‘whoosh!' right in front of me."

Michele reported that the haunted spirit made its presence known in other spooky ways.

"I would hear someone singing in the apartment," she admitted.

“Yes, and then I left. I'm like, 'I'm outta here!'" Michele responded.

When Singh asked why she didn't move after her first supernatural encounter, Michele joked that she was like one of the naïve characters in horror movies.

“Am I that girl? I’m the one?” she asked. “I’m the one that’s like, ‘We’ll wait another day,’ and then nope! Bad idea!”