Laura Ingraham addresses viral 'You' confusion moment

Laura Ingraham has addressed a viral moment from her show in which she discussed the popular Netflix show "You."

Earlier this week, Ingraham welcomed Raymond Arroyo on her show and he brought up the popular thriller, referring to it by name. Ingraham seemingly mistook his statements for being about her own show.

"Wait, wait, wait. When did I mention measles?" she asked after Arroyo said he had seen an episode of "You" featuring the disease.

In a "Who's on First?"-esque moment, the two went back and forth trying to explain their own confusion.

On Wednesday night, Ingraham and Arroyo addressed the moment on her show, "The Ingraham Angle."

The two first jabbed comedian Andy Richter's response to the ordeal, in which he says people laughing at the news personality makes him feel as though he's "wasted the last 35 years of" his life.

"I think people are craving something authentic and real and they got a bit of that," Arroyo said.

"You know what I think Raymond?" Ingraham asked. "I think there are a lot of liberals out there who don't like conservatives having fun. That's what I think."

She continued: "You know what else I think? I think they haven't gotten a laugh in like 30 years and a thing that we practiced for, what, like, 30 seconds, we got like 20 million views on YouTube."

"You" star Penn Badgley took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share his thoughts on the segment.

"It’s gotta be a bit," the 35-year-old actor insisted. "Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off."

For its official account, Netflix replied: "100% a bit."

"Definitely a bit," Badgley later tweeted. "His delivery is great tho."

Arroyo later confirmed that the moment was "totally scripted" and "totally intentional" in various tweets after the clip aired.