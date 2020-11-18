Lana Del Rey addresses mesh face mask controversy, says it 'had plastic on the inside'

Lana Del Rey is defending herself.

In October, the 35-year-old singer was criticized for wearing what appeared to be a mesh face mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Del Rey appeared at a book signing wearing the mask, which seemed to have large holes in it, and faced backlash online for potentially spreading the novel virus.

"Lana please wear a real mask i’m begging you be safe," wrote a commenter on Instagram.

Now, over a month after the ordeal, the star is speaking out to explain her fashion choice.

On Monday, a daily student newspaper published an opinion article about Del Rey's face mask, prompting a response from the "Summertime Sadness" singer on Twitter.

"Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days," she said. "I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go."

In reference to a video she shared on Instagram the day of the book signing, Del Rey added: "Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that."

In response, a fan commented: "No hate but took you long enough."

Del Rey, however, didn't stand for the criticism and insisted she's been hard at work.

"Bro I’m working on 2 albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation," she said. "If I responded to everything I would be [shrugging emoji]."

Additionally, the article pointed out that some fans have accused Del Rey of supporting President Trump as well as "glamorizing abuse" in her songs and music videos, claims that she addressed in the comments.

"Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period," she wrote. "Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned."