Lady Gaga says her boyfriend Michael Polansky and dogs are her 'whole life'

Lady Gaga gushed over the life she's created with her boyfriend Michael Polansky and her three French bulldogs.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old "House of Gucci" star told The Hollywood Reporter, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

Gaga confirmed her relationship with Polansky, an entrepreneur, in February 2020. The Grammy winner was previously engaged to "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney and talent agent Christian Carino.

Gaga credited Polansky for helping her get through her near-fatal dognapping which resulted in her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, getting shot as he tried to fight off two people stealing her dogs.

LADY GAGA, BOYFRIEND MICHAEL POLANSKY ARE INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL

The singer said "everybody’s OK… everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs."

Gaga said the incident reminded her that "I’m just like everybody else in some ways. We’re all susceptible to these things."

Back in February 2021, Gaga's two dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen while Fischer was walking them in West Hollywood, California. Her third dog, Asia, got away.

A few days later the dogs were safely returned and Fischer has since been on the mend. After the incident, five people were arrested in connection with the crime.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gaga's relationship with Polansky also squashed rumors she was dating her "A Star Is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper after their steamy performance at the 2019 Oscars.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level," Cooper told THR referring to the way the two stared into each other's eyes as they sang her Oscar-winning song "Shallow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film," the actor/director added. "It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhulz contributed to this report.