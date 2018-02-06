Kylie Jenner reveals her baby's name and first image to the public

Just days after her big birth announcement, Kylie Jenner has treated fans to a little more information about her newborn daughter. The reality and social media star offered a first look at her baby and also shared her name, Stormi.

Jenner took to Instagram for the big reveal, much as she did with the announcement of her daughter’s birth. The post is simply captioned with the baby’s name, Stormi, and depicts Jenner’s thumb being gripped by her newborn’s tiny right hand.

While the picture itself may seem minimalist, it offers fans their first real look at the newest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family after her sister, Kim Kardashian, allowed Kylie to reveal her newborn daughter, Chicago West, in her birth announcement video.

As previously reported, Jenner was incredibly secretive over the last nine months, ultimately revealing on Sunday that she hoped to keep her pregnancy a personal matter, outside the typical public eye that each member of the family operates under.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how,” she wrote in an announcement post.

You can see the first image of Stormi below.