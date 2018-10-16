Kylie Jenner sparks marriage rumors after calling Travis Scott 'hubby'

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly married?

The parents to daughter Stormi Webster sparked marriage rumors after the beauty mogul refered to Scott as her "hubby" on Instagram.

Jenner, 21, showed off an elaborate display of pink and white roses on Instagram that Scott gifted her and in the caption, she wrote, "just because flowers are the best kind...thank you hubby."

Fans were quick to notice Jenner's caption with one Instagram user writing, “Hubby?? Married & we don't know it yet?!?!?'

Another user pointed out that Scott has been known to call Jenner his “wifey” and added, “I think they're already married just saying.”

But despite the rumors, Jenner nor Scott have confirmed the status of their relationship other than saying that since the birth of their daughter they have worked together to co-parent Stormi.

And while their marital status may be up in the air, the Kylie Cosmetics owner recently admitted that one thing she does want is another baby.

“I want another baby but when is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second. And I don't know when I will be,” Jenner said in a Snapchat Q&A with fans earlier in the month.

In addition to the lavish display of white flowers, the “Goosebumps” rapper has presented his girlfriend with other pricey gifts.

After Jenner gave birth to Stormi on February 1, the rapper gifted his girl a Ferrari as a push present.

And on her 21st birthday, the star was showered a with a number of high-end gifts, one of which was a vintage Rolls Royce.