ENTERTAINMENT

Kristin Cavallari says ‘my heart was broken for years’ before divorce from NFL ex Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee last week for DUI

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about the end of her marriage to Jay Cutler, days after the former NFL quarterback was arrested for a DUI in Tennessee.

Cavallari released the latest episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, and started with a quick comment on her ex-husband's arrest.

"Really quickly, just before we get into the episode, I wanted to hop on here and just let you guys know that this episode was recorded right before a very public incident happened last week with my ex-husband, so just keep that in mind as you’re listening," she said.

Jay Cutler in a grey letterman Chicago Bears jacket looks slightly to his left split Kristin Cavallari in a white tank top looks to her right

Kristin Cavallari prefaced her podcast on Tuesday with a short message about her ex-husband's arrest. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images//Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Environmental Working Group)

"I will not be commenting on what happened," she said of Cutler's arrest. "I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs. But that’s the only thing I will be saying about it publicly."

"I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs."

— Kristin Cavallari

On Thursday, Cutler was charged with DUI, first offense, failure to exercise due care to avoid collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun, under the influence, in the incident, the Franklin Police Department said in a news release. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Jay Cutler with a scruffy beard does not smile for his mugshot

Jay Cutler was arrested on October 17th in Tennessee. (Franklin Police Department via Getty Images)

Cavallari and Cutler have famously had a tumultuous relationship, officially divorcing in 2022, although they announced their split two years prior. They share three children together: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10 and Saylor, 8. 

After a quick mention of Cutler's DUI on her podcast, Cavallari spoke about the end of their marriage.

"My heart broke in my marriage. And even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned. And I really tried f---ing everything I could."

Kristin Cavallari in a black top leans as she sits at a table with Jay Cutler, who's wearing a maroon shirt and has his arm wrapped around Kristin

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are photographed on their reality show, "Very Cavallari." (Jake Giles Netter/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly, but you just can't get there," she continued. "And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."

She went on to clarify that she was not trying to disparage her ex. "I'm not talking s--- about Jay at all. I'm really not. And I think, you know, I've publicly said some things," she admitted. 

"And now I don't really talk about him at all, but I will say, we are in the best place that we've been in, and it's been 4.5 years [since the divorce] and it took four years."

Jay Cutler ina black suit and checkered shirt smiles on the carpet with Kristin Cavallari in a black dress with a mesh top

Kristin Cavallari says her relationship with Jay Cutler as co-parents is the strongest it's ever been. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine)

"But things are really good with us now, so much so that we even sat together at one of Camden's basketball games recently. And that makes me so happy because, honestly, I never thought that we would get there."

"My heart broke in my marriage. And even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned. And I really tried f---ing everything I could."

— Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari in a long sleeve black crop top shirt and leather bottoms smiles next to Jay Cutler in a black suit jacket and grey turtleneck

Kristin Cavallari and ex-husband Jay Cutler split in the summer of 2020 after seven years of marriage. They share three children together. (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Cavallari announced that her custody agreement with Cutler had changed.

"Last fall, you know I was still doing split custody with my ex, and I had every other week off from my kids," she explained on her podcast. "And that's changed, and so I'm really happy and really content having my life, right now, being about my kids and work."

Kristin Cavallari in an orange halter dress smiles in New York

Kristin Cavallari recently shared that her custody agreement with Jay Cutler had changed. (Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

