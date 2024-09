Kristin Cavallari shared a vulnerable moment after her 12-year-old son got tackled in football.

"This was not my intention, by the way, to cry. I thought I’d give everyone a life update. I thought I had worked through all of this," Cavallari, 37, said on her "Let’s Be Honest" podcast.

"My oldest, Camden, has been playing football for middle school — tackle football. It’s been so emotional. I actually cried before Camden’s first game. I was like this, I was holding back tears. I was like, ‘I just don’t want you to get hurt.'"

Her son, whom she shares with ex-husband and NFL alum Jay Cutler, she said attempted to reassure his mother and explained, "I’ve got all these pads, so even if I get hit, I’m going to be OK."

"The Hills" alum said after her son’s third football game, things took a turn for the worse.

"He got hit, and he went flying… He fell really hard. And I just knew as a mom how scared he was after that first hit. And that’s what f---- me up more," she emotionally shared.

"Thinking of him being scared out there… It just wrecks me. That was honestly one of the hardest things I’ve had to sit through."

Although she added that football and other sports are "good in so many ways" for young boys, she admitted she doesn’t know how to handle it.

Cavallari went on to open up about how protective she is over her children.

"Your kids are literally little pieces of your heart, quite literally, out there in the world getting s--- thrown at them, getting physically hit, all these things. And all we want to do as moms is protect our babies."

Cavallari filed for divorce from Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. The couple share three children: Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

The former reality star previously credited her three children for giving her a positive outlook on her divorce.

"My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself," she said on "The School of Greatness" podcast at the time. "I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing."

Cavallari is currently in a new relationship with Mark Estes, a member of the TikTok group Montana Boyz.