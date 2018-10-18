Kristen Bell sparks outrage online for 'Snow White' kissing consent comments

“The Good Place” and “Frozen” actress Kristen Bell sparked some debate and outrage in a new interview where she called out the fairy tale “Snow White” for its lack of concern for consent when it comes to the famous kiss.

Bell, who reads to her children Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, every night, told Parents Magazine that she always asks them if they find it odd that the prince kisses Snow White.

“Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they’re sleeping,” she said.

For those unfamiliar, “Snow White,” also known as “Sleeping Beauty,” is placed under a curse that can only be broken when her true love kisses her after an evil witch hands feeds her a poison apple. The story was made most famous by its 1938 film adaptation by Disney that features the kiss in question as the moment that saves her from her coma-like state.

However, Bell, 38, wants her daughters to question the morality behind such a plotline in a post-#MeToo-awareness world where consent is considered the most important factor between two people engaging in any sexual or romantic activity.

While Bell was only discussing her view on the matter and what she’s teaching her children, it sparked a lot of conversation on social media as parents and Disney fans far and wide chimed in to defend the story of “Snow White.”

“No. It’s a fairy tale for goodness sakes. Stop PCing and over thinking everything. It’s true loves kiss . Sometimes we need to leave the crazy reality of life and dream,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“I love @IMKristenBell and respect her opinion but honestly as a kid I didn't think that deep about those movies haha and I believe most kids don't notice those things. As adults yes we can see them, and they are a little weird but most kids don't look that deep into movies,” another wrote.

“I’ve never rolled my eyes harder oh brother,” a more blunt user noted.

Others noted that the non-consensual kiss is far from the most alarming thing to happen in the story of “Snow White.”

“The story has attempted murder, witchcraft, a magic mirror, poison...but the kiss is an issue,” one user suggested.

Although “Snow White” was not created by Disney, and Bell was referencing a book, some wanted to call out the perceived irony of Bell speaking negatively about one of its more famous princess stories given that she’s the main character in one of its most recent and popular franchises, “Frozen.”

“Not so worried that you took a job and a paycheck from Disney,” one user noted.

“Odd how Kristen Bell didn't have a problem with Disney when she was cashing those Frozen checks,” another chimed in.

The star also expressed concerns with another dated part of the “Snow White” story, the fact that she takes the apple from the witch and eats it without question.

“Everytime we close ‘Snow White,’ I look at my girls and ask 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got the apple?' I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'OK, I'm doing something right,'" she told the magazine.