King Charles travels with his teddy bear, custom-made toilet seat, author claims: 'He wants what he wants'

King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had."

The claim was made by royal author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled "The King." According to Andersen, there are a few, surprising things the 73-year-old just can’t leave the palace without.

"He still travels with a childhood teddy bear… he’s had since he was a very small child," Andersen alleged to ETOnline on Wednesday. "The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to."

Andersen also alleged to the outlet that Charles "travels with a custom-made toilet seat" made fit for a king. Palace insiders have also alleged that "when he goes to dinner parties at other people’s homes he often brings his own chef, so they can prepare a meal for him that he’ll eat separately at the table.

"He wants what he wants when he wants it," Andersen added.

That wasn’t the only quirk Andersen discovered along the way.

"… A number of royals have this, the queen had it as well – they don’t like square ice cubes," he claimed. "They carry around ice cube trays. [They] have them brought with them wherever they go, because they don’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make."

Andersen told the outlet that palace aides allegedly need to comply with Charles’ demands or risk being faced with his "volcanic temper."

"[He’s] very moody, very temperamental," Andersen claimed. "He has a volcanic temper, in fact… He’s very capable of flying into rages."

Charles faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother Queen Elizabeth II nurtured for seven decades. Andersen noted that all eyes are on the monarch.

The queen passed away on Sept. 8 at Scotland's Balmoral Castle. She was 96.

"He's been waiting for 70 years to take this job," Andersen explained. "That's longer than any previous monarch… He's already taken some moves to slim down the monarchy a bit... He just sold 15 of his mother's cherished racehorses... There will be other cutbacks. They will be looking and touring some of the palaces and museums."

"I think one of the most interesting moves that Charles actually proposed years ago is taking some of the better-known royals off the royal payroll," he shared. "For example, he suggested at one point that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, [Prince] Andrew and Fergie’s children, become ladies, that they be asked to relinquish their titles as princesses."

"If the monarchy survives and flourishes, it will be because of Charles," said Andersen. "If it doesn't, it will be because of Charles. Everything hinges on what King Charles III becomes."

