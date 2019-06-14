Kim Kardashian West thanks Ivanka Trump for support on criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian West tweeted her gratitude toward Ivanka Trump Thursday after speaking at the White House on behalf of those attempting to return to the workforce after prison.

“Thank you @IvankaTrump for helping me to start this amazing journey of fighting for people who truly deserve a second chance!” the reality star, who is studying to be a lawyer, posted.

Earlier, Ivanka Trump, who was at the White House event, had praised Kardashian West on Twitter for her “passionate advocacy” for criminal justice reform and the “Second Chance” program.

Kardashian West first met with the president a year ago to advocate clemency for Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug trafficking conviction.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star said it was an “honor” to speak at the White House and thanked the president for his support on the program.