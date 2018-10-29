Jon Bon Jovi slams the Kardashians, 'Real Housewives' franchise

It’s safe to say Jon Bon Jovi won’t be keeping up with the Kardashians or watching episodes of “The Real Housewives” anytime soon.

The singer slammed the popular reality series during an interview with Australia’s “The Sunday Project,” saying he would never give “60 seconds of my life” to watch “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “The Real Housewives.”

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of blah blah and Kardashians,” Bon Jovi said in an interview that aired Sunday.

“I don’t know their names. I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me,” he added.

The 58-year-old rocker then criticized Kim Kardashian and her sex tape with singer Ray J, which leaked in 2007.

"What’s going to be in your autobiography? 'I made a porno and guess what? I got famous,’” the “Living on a Prayer” singer said. "F--- sorry, I'll pass."

As for advice to the younger generation looking to gain fame, Bon Jovi said: "Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play, write. Fame is a by-product of writing a good song.”

Despite his distaste for reality TV, Bon Jovi signed on to produce a reality show called “If I Wasn’t a Rock Star” in 2015. The show, however, never aired.