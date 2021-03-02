Kim Kardashian responds after she’s hilariously trolled by hairstylist for falling asleep during appointment

Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist is having a lot of fun at her expense.

The mom-of-four was recently caught in a deep sleep during a hair appointment with stylist Chris Appleton.

Appleton was quick to share the hilarious image online, taking to Instagram on Monday to put the dozed-off Kardashian on display for all of his 1.6 million followers to see.

"I love u Kim," Appleton simply wrote in the caption.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST'S DIVORCE DETAILS REVEALED: REPORTS

The picture sees Appleton throwing up a peace sign behind the sleeping Kardashian — who is pictured napping with her mouth wide open — while an assistant is seen holding up the socialite’s hair.

The picture was incredibly well-received by Appleton’s followers, attaining nearly 168,000 likes and the praise of prominent figures in the process.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Sleeping Beauty," Paris Hilton, 40, wrote.

"Love this picture," celebrity hairstylist Priscilla Valles said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, responded in good faith with a humorous response, writing, "I f-----g hate you!!! LOL You exhausted me!" she said along with laughing emojis.

The fun did not stop with the social media post, however. To add on to Kardashian’s misery, the socialite’s hairstylist also made a hilarious close-up picture of the snoozed Kardashian as his profile picture.

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. The split comes after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple shares kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 1.