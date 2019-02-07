Kim Kardashian finds a new way to flaunt her cleavage

Kim Kardashian is known for pushing the limits when it comes to fashion -- and the reality star queen did not hold back with her latest ensemble.

The beauty mogul donned a vintage Versace gown with a unique neckline that showed off her famous assets. The long, black dress featured a low-cut bodice with cups that appeared to be holding her breasts in place.

Despite the risque move, Kardashian managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction at the amFAR gala in New York City on Wednesday night.

Kardashian's older sister Kourtney also opted for a black gown with a thigh-high slit that showed off her lean legs.

The star-studded event, which benefited AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, opened the first night of New York Fashion Week.