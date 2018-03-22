Expand / Collapse search
Kim Cattrall responds to Cynthia Nixon's 'career choice' to run for governor with dismissive tweet

By Chelsea Hirsch | New York Post
Kim Cattrall supports her “Sex and the City” co-star Cynthia Nixon‘s run for New York governor.

On Thursday, Cattrall, 61, responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about Nixon, writing: “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

Actress Kim Cattrall arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. The premiere of the film starring Jason Segel and Blunt, by the same team behind "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," kicked off the festival which is entering its second decade with organizers promising a broader quality of films from all regions of the world. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E84J0WKP01

Nixon, 51, announced her bid for New York governor on Monday. Soon after, Kristin Davis — who played Charlotte on “Sex and the City” — shared her support for Nixon by tweeting, “I know she would be an excellent Governor.”

Cattrall — who played Samantha on the hit HBO series — hasn’t had the kindest words for all of her former co-stars, and recently reignited her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

“You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall wrote to Parker, 52 — who played Carrie — on Instagram in February following Parker’s public offering of condolences following the death of Cattrall’s brother. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Their other co-stars have since spoken out on SJP’s behalf — and Nixon and SJP hung out just weeks ago.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.