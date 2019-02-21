Khloe Kardashian’s company accused of photoshopping star’s image

Khloe Kardashian’s clothing company, Good American, is getting flack on Instagram after some followers accused them of photoshopping an image of the reality star.

The snapshot in question was posted earlier this week and showed Kardashian lying on a mirrored floor and gazing at the camera as she sported a pair of “shape-enhancing” skinny jeans, according to the post.

But some of the page’s followers called the company out for the image.

“they forgot to photoshop her reflection.. I’m screaming,” one user wrote in the comment section before adding half-a-dozen laughing emojis.

“I love Khloe but, who is that? That does not look like her,” a second person said.

“Umm @goodamerican@khloekardashian why did y’all do homegirl like that? At least photoshop her shadow goodness,” a third commented.

Some users also claimed the photo ran in contrast to Good American’s brand identity. The company “is designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape,” according to their website.

“How are you gona promote a brand that is supposed to promote embracing yourself by Photoshoping the adverts?????” one commenter asked.

“You are simply deceiving your audience when you photoshop yourself in the jeans that are supposedly made for all body types including curvy women. Shameful,” another wrote.

“STOP THE PHOTOSHOP. YOU'RE SELLING A BRAND THAT EMBRACES ALL TYPES OF BEAUTIFUL. YOU YOURSELF CAN'T EMBRACE YOUR BEAUTY. PRETTY FAKE,” a third person said.

And at least one person thought the photo of Kardashian didn’t need any of the alleged editing.

“Why would they photoshop her she looks soo good i like her reflection so much better,” one user wrote.

Kardashian did not immediately reply to the allegations.