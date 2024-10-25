Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' co-star says actor made him dye his gray hair for one reason

Dave Annable needed to change his look to play Kevin Costner's son in "Yellowstone."

At the season 2 premiere of "Lioness," Annable spoke to People about how he was able to keep his gray hair for this series after Costner had asked him to dye it when Annable appeared on the hit Western as his on-screen son, Lee Dutton.

"I asked, and this one they said yes," Annable said, referring to "Lioness."

"I asked on ‘Yellowstone,’ and God bless Mr. [Kevin] Costner. He was like, 'No, you're going to dye it. I don't want to look that old.' I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Copy that. That makes sense.'

"So, yeah, [for] this one I think it work[s]. We're able to use it. It looks doctor-y."

In July 2023, Annable told People he initially passed on auditioning for "Yellowstone" after his wife, Odette, introduced him to Taylor Sheridan, the creator of "Lioness" and "Yellowstone."

"I'm from New York. I was on a horse twice in my life," he said at the time. "I had no idea how much I would love ‘being a cowboy' and being in the mountains of Montana and on a horse. I mean, it hits different, all of it."

Since Annable took on the role as Lee Dutton, John Dutton's ill-fated son, his role in the series was short-lived. However, Sheridan had a bigger role in mind for him on the thriller series "Lioness."

"I'm super excited. Taylor's incredible. He's one of the best, most authentic voices we have out there right now," he told People. "You put this cast together, and I'm like, "Holy s---, this is an all-star team.

"Taylor has said I have a face he wants to kill. For this, I was like, 'Don't kill me, I can't take two in a row.'"

"Lioness" also stars Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Genesis Rodriguez, Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, Jennifer Ehle, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Bruce McGill and Thad Luckinbill.

Season 2 of "Lioness" premieres on Paramount+ Oct. 27.