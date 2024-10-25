Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' co-star says actor made him dye his gray hair for one reason

Dave Annable played Lee Dutton, John Dutton's ill-fated son, on 'Yellowstone'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser hopes to 'one day' work with Kevin Costner again Video

'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser hopes to 'one day' work with Kevin Costner again

Cole Hauser told Fox News Digital Kevin Costner was ‘wonderful’ to work with.

Dave Annable needed to change his look to play Kevin Costner's son in "Yellowstone."

At the season 2 premiere of "Lioness," Annable spoke to People about how he was able to keep his gray hair for this series after Costner had asked him to dye it when Annable appeared on the hit Western as his on-screen son, Lee Dutton.

"I asked, and this one they said yes," Annable said, referring to "Lioness."

Dave Annable and Kevin Costner

Dave Annable said Kevin Costner made him dye his gray hair for "Yellowstone." (Getty Images)

"I asked on ‘Yellowstone,’ and God bless Mr. [Kevin] Costner. He was like, 'No, you're going to dye it. I don't want to look that old.' I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Copy that. That makes sense.'

"So, yeah, [for] this one I think it work[s]. We're able to use it. It looks doctor-y."

In July 2023, Annable told People he initially passed on auditioning for "Yellowstone" after his wife, Odette, introduced him to Taylor Sheridan, the creator of "Lioness" and "Yellowstone."

"I'm from New York. I was on a horse twice in my life," he said at the time. "I had no idea how much I would love ‘being a cowboy' and being in the mountains of Montana and on a horse. I mean, it hits different, all of it."

Dave Annable and Odette Annable

Dave Annabe's wife, Odette Annable, introduced him to Taylor Sheridan. (Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan created "Yellowstone" and "Lioness." (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Since Annable took on the role as Lee Dutton, John Dutton's ill-fated son, his role in the series was short-lived. However, Sheridan had a bigger role in mind for him on the thriller series "Lioness."

"I'm super excited. Taylor's incredible. He's one of the best, most authentic voices we have out there right now," he told People. "You put this cast together, and I'm like, "Holy s---, this is an all-star team.

Dave Annable red carpet

Dave Annable starred as Lee Dutton in "Yellowstone." (Craig Bromley/Getty Images for Montblanc)

"Taylor has said I have a face he wants to kill. For this, I was like, 'Don't kill me, I can't take two in a row.'"

"Lioness" also stars Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Genesis Rodriguez, Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, Jennifer Ehle, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Bruce McGill and Thad Luckinbill.

Season 2 of "Lioness" premieres on Paramount+ Oct. 27.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

