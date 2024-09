Kevin Costner suggested the "Yellowstone" story isn't "finished" yet.

Costner, 69, no longer stars in the hit Paramount show, but the story line doesn't seem to be over.

"That's been a wonderful part of my life, you know, making 'Yellowstone.' And who knows, sometimes some things have a way of circling back," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "I haven't seen that dust trail coming toward me. But I've always been open to what I started. And the five seasons was a lot for us to do. I think that, you know, that story is not finished."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ MAY CONTINUE WITHOUT KEVIN COSTNER IN LEAD ROLE FOR ANOTHER SEASON

While Costner has exited "Yellowstone," negotiations for a sixth season of the Paramount show are underway, Deadline previously reported .

No deals have been reached, sources told the outlet, but "Yellowstone" will likely continue with Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly as the leads.

The second half of "Yellowstone" season five is set to premiere on Nov. 10 without Costner.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While the focus has been on finishing up season five of the hit Western series, Hauser previously hinted at a possible spinoff featuring his character, Rip, and Reilly's Beth Dutton.

"I’m so focused on finishing ‘Yellowstone’ the way it needs to be finished right now – well, just the show itself," Hauser told Country Living in April. "We’ll see where that leads."

"But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast," Hauser said. "I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now, it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Costner has moved on from his time on "Yellowstone" as he watches his decades-long project "Horizon" come to fruition.

Following the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema opted to delay the release of the next film in "order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of ‘Horizon’ over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max."

The first installment of the "Horizon" saga only earned $23 million in theaters over two weeks. The studio had originally planned a back-to-back release of the first two films, but seemingly pivoted following the poor box office performance.

It's unclear when the third installment will be released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, the "Field of Dreams" star is ready to start a new chapter as he's "ready to step through the next door," he told ET.

As the next decade of his career begins, Costner's children are all grown up.

"They can drive, so that's going to free me up," the actor said before joking he's not their "Uber driver" anymore.