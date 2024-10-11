Kevin Costner helps with Hurricane Milton, Helene relief efforts as he relates to 'seasons of darkness'

Kevin Costner is giving back.

The "Yellowstone" actor, along with his band Modern West, released his first song in more than four years to support victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton with music.

"I’ve gone through seasons of darkness where I clung to the lyrics of songs that really carried me through. I hope that ‘Find Your Way’ provides that kind of refuge for anyone trudging through and losing sight of hope," Costner wrote on Instagram.

Costner, 69, shared that all proceeds from his song will be entirely donated to the disaster relief fund Hope Force International, "who are on the ground actively helping in the areas devastated by these hurricanes."

"I hope it means something to you guys, and that you’ll consider purchasing it to benefit the victims of these terrible storms," Costner concluded his social media post.

The Hollywood actor is the latest celebrity to support victims of Helene and Milton.

Mega pop star Taylor Swift donated $5 million to the organization Feeding America on Wednesday.

Feeding America announced on Instagram that Swift made a generous donation to their organization, which is aiding Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms," the statement read.

It continued, "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

Dolly Parton joined Hurricane Helene relief efforts by donating $1 million of her own money to victims.

Parton's Dollywood also added $1 million to the relief fund, donating to The Mountain Ways Foundation.

Country music star Eric Church shared that he would be transferring all the publishing royalties for his new song, "Darkest Hour," to the people of his home state of North Carolina following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Church is also joining singer Luke Combs, as well as bluegrass musician Billy Strings and legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor, as they unite for Concert for Carolina, an event that will raise funds for relief for the Carolina region in the wake of the devastating aftermath of Helene.

The concert is set to be held Oct. 26 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.