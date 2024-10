Dolly Parton donated $1 million of her own money to Hurricane Helene relief efforts, the country music star announced Friday.

Parton's Dollywood also added an additional $1 million to the relief fund, donating to The Mountain Way Foundation. Walmart CEO John Furner joined the musician to explain the company has set up resources across the affected states, providing showers and other supplies to Americans displaced by Hurricane Helene.

"I'm happy to be here," Parton said at the press conference. "And I'm sure a lot of you are wondering where I've been. Everybody's saying, 'Where's Dolly? Well, I've been like everybody else, trying to absorb everything going on, trying to figure out all the best ways to do this."

Hurricane Helene dumped trillions of gallons of water hundreds of miles inland, devastating communities nestled in mountains far from the threat of storm surge or sea level rise.

MORGAN WALLEN DONATES TO HURRICANE HELENE RELIEF, SAYS FAMILY IS 'SAFE' AMID DEVASTATING FLOODS

Due to the lack of electricity and cell service, locals are unable to communicate to find out where necessities are. Communication with loved ones and emergency personnel is also spotty, and residents are relying on temporary cell service towers that have been set up in select locations. But outside those locations, there is still no service or roaming data.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At least 224 people have lost their lives across six states due to Hurricane Helene, FOX Weather has confirmed. The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue continues to comb through new areas.

Before Helene, federal forecasters told residents in western North Carolina flooding from the hurricane could be "one of the most significant weather events to happen" since 1916. That year, a pair of hurricanes within a week killed at least 80 people, and the community of Altapass received more than 20 inches of rain (50.8 centimeters) in a 24-hour span.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For her part, Parton has contributed to disaster relief efforts in the past. In August, the musician teamed up with Felix Cavaliere to re-record the popular song "My Hawaii."

All proceeds from the song are being gifted to the Maui United Way – Maui Fire Disaster Relief Fund. The financial assistance from the fund goes to survivors of the massive fire in Lahaina and Kula in 2023. The fire devastated Maui, killing 102 people, after Hawaiian Electric equipment was damaged by high winds.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.