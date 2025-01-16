Kenny Law, 'Moonshiners' star, dead at 68

"Moonshiners" star Kenny Law has died. He was 68.

The show's official Facebook account shared the news Thursday.

"We’re deeply saddened about Kenny Law’s passing. He was a treasured member of our Moonshiners community since season eight.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on, Kenny."

A cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

Law was a consistent member of the Discovery Channel series "Moonshiners," which followed a number of people who created their own moonshine in the Appalachian region of the United States.

The show debuted in 2011 and ran for 14 seasons.

Law had his own distillery, Law's Choice Distillery, in Virginia that he operated with his cousin, Henry Law. According to the distillery's website, the Law family has been creating whiskey for over 60 years.

According to Law's biography on the "Moonshiners" page on Discovery Channel, Law "grew up making and running shine with his cousin Henry, under the tutelage of his uncle, the world-renowned outlaw moonshiner, Amos Law."

"Henry and Kenny have had one another’s back since before they can remember. When prosecutors handed Kenny the choice to rat out fellow moonshiners or go to prison, Kenny took the same path as his cousin, Henry, honoring the code of silence and opting for years in federal prison," the biography concluded.

Other notable stars on the show include Mark Ramsey, Tim Smith, Digger Manes and Amanda Bryant.

Bryant took to Instagram Wednesday to honor him.

"Last Night we lost a True Moonshine Legend Kenny Law," her caption began.

"You will be dearly missed, it was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy. Prayers for the whole Law family in this time. They are all very good friends of mine and my heart breaks for each of them.

"Rest In Peace Kenny Law Much Respect to you Always."