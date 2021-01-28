Kenny Chesney helping build artificial reef in Florida to protect ocean’s ecosystems

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney, through his organization for oceans, is giving back by building an artificial reef off of Florida’s coast.

"Love the water, give back to the water," Chesney said in a statement. "Many people don’t realize both how fragile and resilient the ocean’s ecosystems are, and I think it’s the small projects that raise awareness on local levels that help people understand the ocean is a living thing."

Chesney's No Shoes Reefs organization recently donated and installed 13 reef balls -- large concrete domes with round holes -- on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County.

Each of the 7-foot-by-6-foot reef balls was dropped earlier this month in the Delray Dredge Hole, about a half-mile off the coast of Delray Beach, No Shoes Reefs said in a statement.

They are creating a 32-acre underwater reef park known as No Shoes Reef 4.

Once completed, the project will provide new habitats for unique seagrasses and a variety of fish species, as well as give divers an opportunity to explore.

Chesney said his mission is to build a sustainable social unit that looks after the water.

"Our partners have been so tireless in terms of raising money, awareness and doing the actual work – and it’s a wonderful way to build the No Shoes Nation community of people who care about the ocean, the beach and our whole way of life."

His organization worked with other marine groups such as the nonprofit Coastal Conservation Association Florida.

"Improving and creating sustainable fisheries and protecting Florida’s marine environment is CCA Florida’s lifeblood," said the organization’s director of habitat and environmental restoration, Frank Gidus. "We’re honored to be part of this reef project and partner with No Shoes Reef, as it’s a symbiotic relationship sharing the same goal – to improve our coastal environments and waterways for today and for generations to come."