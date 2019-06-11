Expand / Collapse search
Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker deported back to Canada

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Canadian citizen who was convicted of trespassing on Kendall Jenner's property was deported back to Canada on Tuesday, officials said.

John Ford, 38, was twice convicted after he illegally entered Jenner's property in California, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a news release.

He was arrested in March in Albuquerue, N.M., after investigators learned he was in the U.S. illegally and received a tip he was in the area.

KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY THANKS ICE FOR ARRESTING KENDALL'S ALLEGED STALKER

John Ford, 38, was deported on Tuesday after he was twice convicted of trespassing on Kendall Jenner's property, officials said. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

He was arrested on another two occasions by the Los Angeles Police Department for trespassing on Jenner's property. Both arrests resulted in misdemeanor convictions, and he served time in jail, ICE officials said.

Jenner, 23, filed protection orders against Ford for trespassing, which the immigration agency said he violated.

MODEL KENDALL JENNER SAYS KARDASHIAN NAME ONCE HINDERED CAREER, REVEALS HOW SHE'D 'DISTINGUISH HERSELF'

The Jenner/Kardashian family thanked ICE officials in a statement after his arrest, noting they were "extremely appreciative" of investigators' "hard work" in apprehending Ford.

"Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own," the statement read. "Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."

The Jenner/Kardashian family thanked ICE officials in a statement after his arrest. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In March 2018, Ford entered the U.S. from Canada through Sweetwater, Mont., with a non-immigrant B-2 via which allowed him to stay in the U.S. for six months. After his arrest in March 2019, a federal immigration judge ordered that Ford be removed from the country.

Ford had a final order of removal to Canada and was escorted from El Paso, Texas, to Houston International Airport on Tuesday, where he boarded a flight back to Canada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.