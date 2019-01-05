Kendall Jenner set to reveal her ‘most raw story,’ mom Kris says

Kris Jenner took to social media on Saturday to praise her daughter, Kendall, who she said is set to reveal an intensely raw and deeply personal story later this weekend.

One goal of the anticipated big reveal: leveraging the young model's fame and following to foster a dialogue.

In an Instagram post, Kris Jenner, the famed Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, shared her pride in Kendall “for being so brave and vulnerable.”

“Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become,” Kris wrote.

She told her followers to head to the model’s Twitter page on Sunday to uncover the details “and be prepared to be moved.” Kris Jenner also included tantalizing hashtags including #changetheconversation and #finallyasolution.

Kendall, wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, kicked off a video accompanying the post by noting that when she was 14, she wasn’t able to “reach as many people as I can now.”

“Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me I can, I can speak to so many people and just be like, I can help you and its okay and I experience it, I’m very normal,” the model said. “And like, I understand you. Like, I can connect with you.”

The video ended on two screens reading: “CONNECT WITH KENDALL” and “JAN. 6, 2019.”