Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys bloodied by can to his face during Boston brawl

St. Patrick’s Day weekend means wearing the green, but there was some red splashing around at the Dropkick Murphys concert in their hometown of Boston on Friday night, according to reports.

Ken Casey, bassist of the rock band known for Irish-tinged songs including “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” got involved in a donnybrook at Boston’s House of Blues – ending up with a bloody face after being hit with a can thrown from the crowd.

A rep for the band later told Billboard that Casey saw a drunken fan near the stage who was elbowing and hitting women, so Casey interrupted the concert and tried to have security called to the area.

“Ken could see the guy wasn't going to stop and that security was having a hard time getting to him, so he decided to handle it himself,” a source told Billboard. “Ken is not afraid to stand up to anyone who is ruining the show for someone else, and the band has been clear that they won't tolerate abusive behavior.”

The clash was captured on videos posted online by TMZ. One video shows Casey shouting at an audience member and then jumping into the crowd. A second video shows Casey trying to break up a fight and then getting hit by the can.

Eventually, the audience member was hauled away, Billboard reported.

Casey was said to be fine afterward and was planning to continue with the band’s current concert tour.

The song, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” is featured in the 2006 Martin Scorsese film, "The Departed."