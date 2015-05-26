Dropkick Murphys tell Gov. Walker: 'We literally hate you'

The punk rock band Dropkick Murphys is asking Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to stop playing one of their songs, saying on Twitter that "We literally hate you."

Walker took the stage Saturday at the Iowa Freedom Summit to its song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston." The band then tweeted at Walker's official and personal accounts, "please stop using our music in any way...we literally hate you !!! Love, Dropkick Murphys."

The band has been vocally supportive of union rights and critical of Walker's steps to effectively end collective bargaining for public workers in Wisconsin. In 2012, the band also asked then-Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Jeff Fitzgerald not to play the song after he used it at the state GOP convention.

Walker's spokesman had no immediate comment Monday.

Walker has continued to play John Mellencamp songs even after the rocker expressed displeasure.