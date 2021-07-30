Former 'Housewives' star Kelly Dodd posts apology after making transphobic comments

Kelly Dodd posted an apology on social media after being slammed for making transphobic comments in a Cameo video.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum made her mea culpa Thursday on Instagram. "I’ve been doing Cameos now for two years and I never saw the pronoun thing before," she explained.

"This was the first time I saw a reference of he/him/she/they/them. I grew up in Arizona with people who were born a boy and a girl and maybe a hermaphrodite here and there," she added.

Dodd explained that she had been drinking when she saw the pronoun information and was "just reacting in my own raw and unfiltered way."

The reality TV star, 45, said she accepts "everyone for who they are… and who they believe themselves to be… I’m not transphobic. I was just unfamiliar with the language."

She asked her fans for tolerance in return. "I’m learning and I’m growing and maybe you can help me with this."

On Thursday, Dodd was paid $100 to make a birthday shoutout video for a person named Jennifer. Dodd says in the video that Cameo changed its format and now identifies a person's pronouns.

'"This is Jennifer she/her,' I don't get this. You're either a boy or a girl, OK?" the Dodd says on camera.

"You're born a girl or a boy," Dodd continued. "I don't get it. You're Jennifer. I'm sorry, I don't give a f--k."

Many fans were blown away by Dodd's comments. "Ignorance at its finest," one person wrote in the comments section of the reposted video .

"Thank God she’s gone. And she just showed Bravo and the world exactly why she was fired. She’s disgusting. All your hate comes back," another person said.