Keith Urban shares 'rock n roll' moment when fan threw her prosthetic leg on stage

Keith Urban has had his fair share of strange interactions with fans.

When asked about his wildest moment with a fan during his recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 57-year-old country singer recalled the time a fan threw an unexpected item on stage for him to sign.

"I was playing a show, and this girl yells out from the audience, 'will you sign my leg?'" Urban explained. "And I went, 'of course' what a great moment. This was years, a long, long time ago. She's out there, I say yep come on up! Then she disappears, I couldn't see her. Then she pops up out of the same spot and throws this prosthetic leg up on stage!"

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer laughed as he remembered the moment the "leg landed with a thud," explaining after signing it, he was left wondering how he would get the prosthetic leg back to its owner.

Host Kelly Clarkson jokingly suggested he should have crowd-surfed the leg back to the audience member it belonged to, with Urban confirming that was exactly what happened.

"That's kind of what I did!" Urban said. "I gave it to the audience, and they surfed it back, and she popped it back on. It was rock and roll."

While Urban's experience on stage was unusual at the time, there has been an increase in fans throwing unwanted objects on stage while watching their favorite artists perform.

Both Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen had fans at their concerts throw a cell phone onto the stage during their performances, with Bryan even tripping over the phone and falling over. Both artists laughed off the unwanted interruption, but Zach Bryan did not think it was funny when it happened to him, as the object ended up hitting his bandmate.

"Who threw this? Who was it? Does anybody know? Who we pointing at? Don't throw s--- at concerts, huh?" Zach told the audience after the incident. He later added, "And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get 'em out of here. If we ever find out who did."

Urban released his 11th studio album, "High," in September, marking his first album in four years. He initially announced the album on Instagram, calling it "completely expressive, true, honest" to what he wants to say.

When speaking with The Associated Press, Urban shared that he believes this album is a way for him to show the dual sides of his personality.

"I’ve got a dutiful, responsible, reliable side. And I’ve got this animalistic, wild, reckless, irresponsible, ‘What does this button do?,’" Urban said. "The spirit of those two things is very much a part of who I am, and this album hopefully captures that."