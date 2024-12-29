Keanu Reeves' stolen luxury watches recovered in Chile: report

Authorities in Chile reportedly have found three watches belonging to Keanu Reeves, which were believed to have been stolen from the "John Wick" star's Los Angeles home in 2023.

During raids on four houses Saturday in eastern Santiago, police told CNN they found jewelry and "valuable" watches, with one of the pieces "belonging to a famous actor who was victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023."

One of the watches discovered during the raids included a $9,000 Rolex Submariner engraved with the actor's first name and the words "2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five."

The raids were part of a police operation linked to a series of local robberies.

A total of three watches belonging to Reeves were reportedly recovered during the raids, according to the outlet.

Reeves, 60, reportedly gifted the pricey jewelry to the stuntmen who worked on "John Wick: Chapter 4" in 2021.

Representatives for Reeves did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Chilean authorities are reportedly working with U.S. officials on the case, which helped them link the stolen goods to the burglary at Reeves' home in 2023.

Police told the outlet they had arrested a 21-year-old man.

Reeves' LA home was previously burglarized twice in three days in September 2014, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CNN at the time.

The "Speed" star was home when police responded to a burglary call in progress, and while nothing was taken, a woman was detained and later taken to a medical facility for further evaluation.

Three days later, another woman allegedly broke into his home when gates were left open from construction, according to the outlet.

When police responded to a trespassing call after 10 a.m., they found the female suspect in Reeves' pool.