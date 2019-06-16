Taylor Swift denies kissing Katy Perry in 'You Need to Calm Down' music video, announces celebrity cameos

Katy Perry kissed a girl and liked it, but that girl was not Taylor Swift.

After fans worked themselves up into a frenzy with rumors that Swift, 29, locked lips with Perry, 34, in Swift's upcoming music video for "You Need to Calm Down," Swift shut down speculation once and for all.

“Hey uhhhh @TaylorSwift not to question you, but you do know there’s a leaked concept that you and Katy dress as fries and burgers and kiss,” a Swift fan wrote on Tumblr, adding, “This isn’t me making jokes or anything. If there is indeed a scene like that, you need to cut it right now before it airs because it’s genuinely a really bad idea. Seriously."

Swift swiftly responded, “Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false. To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting. Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it isn't needs to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns.”

Perry and Swift put an end to their feud in May 2018 when Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch.

Before that point, Perry accused Swift of trying to "assassinate [her] character" and responded to Swift's "Bad Blood" with a diss track of her own, "Swish Swish."

Perry detailed the feud in an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," telling host James Corden that Swift "started it" when she accused Perry of hiring backup dancers Swift had wanted to use for her own tour.

"I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me," Perry said. "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, okay, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!"

Swift recently sent Perry a plate of chocolate chip cookies to drive the point home that the singers had found "peace at last."

While Perry won't appear in the music video for "You Need to Calm Down," Swift revealed Sunday that stars including Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Karamo Brown, Dexter Mayfield, Antoni Porowski, Ciara, RuPaul, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, and Hannah Hart would all have cameos in the clip.

"You Need to Calm Down" celebrates the LGBTQ community and namedrops GLAAD. The organization has reportedly seen an uptick in donations since Swift released the song on Friday; Swift herself made a "sizeable donation" in the weeks leading up to the track's release.

Swift's video for "You Need to Calm Down" will premiere on Monday morning during "Good Morning America."